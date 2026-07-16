Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated that he is "not surprised" by the collapse of the Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran and the renewal of military hostilities.

Speaking with Al Arabiya, Herzog stated that he believes "in a diplomatic solution to the conflict," Herzog said. “I think this is absolutely what needs to be done, and I actually know that this is the clear Israeli position."

However, he said that he is "not surprised that this is the situation because with the Iranian pattern of behavior, which we know, it's impossible to do deals. They violate all the time, they have their own way of interpreting things that are very, very clear. We see in so many instances, their proxies all operating on their behalf simply to stir up and radicalize the situation leading to instability."

Herzog added that he is “happy that the American reaction" to Iran's violation of the agreement and attacks on international shipping "is firm and clear, so that everybody understands, especially the Iranians, that they cannot goof around here."

According to Herzog, "the whole situation is controlled and led by President Trump. And I trust [Trump] fully on this and I believe that it is an American-led situation, meaning the Americans have to deal with it with their allies as well. Because closing Hormuz, let's understand it, closing Hormuz is clearly another extortionate step in the relations of Iran with the world."

Turning to the prospect of peace with Israel's Arab neighbors, Herzog described his "dream."

"It is my dream, as I say all the time, it is my dream to take a car and drive to Beirut. It is my dream to go to Damascus. And it is my dream, really, to see peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia, definitely normalization moving forward. And I believe it's part of history. And I believe we are all the children of Abraham are destined to live together and must move forward together, including with our Palestinian neighbors," he said.