MK Moshe Solomon officially announced on Thursday that he does not intend to run in the Religious Zionist party primaries, as first reported by Arutz Sheva-Israel National News.

"The Religious Zionist party promoted the strengthening of the settlements, a more determined defense policy, an impact on the economy, governance, and the State of Israel's Jewish identity. Along with these achievements, I feel that on the issues that are at the heart of religious Zionism: Torah, military, and labor, we have moved off the path," Solomon wrote in his statement.

He added, "I believe in the Torah. I believe in Torah study. I believe in IDF service, in the joint ownership of the privilege to serve as part of the responsibility to build the entire state and nation. These are not competing values; these are values on which we were raised and which our voters sent us to represent. When the party chose to give up on these principles, I felt that I could no longer look my voters in the eye and tell them that I represent them as they expect me to."

According to Solomon, "This is not a minor issue. This is not another 'toad that we have to swallow.' This is essential for those who sent me, at least that's what I believe. Therefore, after much thought and through public responsibility, I decided not to run in the upcoming Religious Zionist party primaries. I believe that politics is a means, not a goal. When the means no longer enable you to serve the values for which you entered public life, you have to know how to say it straight."

Solomon noted that he still does not know where he is heading politically. "I don't know yet what my political path will be in the future. But one thing is clear to me: my service to the public does not end here. This was my path, and with G-d's help, this will be my path in the future as well. Thank you to my fellow party members and partners."

Solomon is the second Religious Zionist party member to leave the party in two days. On Wednesday, Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer announced that he will leave politics amid disagreements with Religious Zionism Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich, including over the military conscription law.

"The State of Israel must continue to strengthen its security and establish an ironclad and resilient wall of defense, one that is also founded on spirit, values, and unity. We all have a duty to cultivate a unifying spirit among the people of Israel. The bereavement and wounds of the war will leave scars that will not heal quickly. They will remind us every day of the immense responsibility and commitment to the right path," Sofer stated.

According to Sofer, "The citizens of Israel have a duty to demand a discourse of unity, solidarity, and genuine partnership in the sacred and critical mission of defending the country's security. A discourse of national resilience, faith in the justice of our cause, and faith in the heritage of Israel and the eternity of the people of Israel."