Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer has decided to leave politics amid disagreements with Religious Zionism Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich, including over the military conscription law.

"I have decided not to run for the next Knesset. I will continue to serve with dedication until the end of my term. I extend my gratitude to Religious Zionism Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich for years of trust and shared work, and to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his leadership and guidance during this complex and challenging period," Sofer wrote.

He added, "The State of Israel must continue to strengthen its security and establish an ironclad and resilient wall of defense, one that is also founded on spirit, values, and unity. We all have a duty to cultivate a unifying spirit among the people of Israel. The bereavement and wounds of the war will leave scars that will not heal quickly. They will remind us every day of the immense responsibility and commitment to the right path."

According to Sofer, "The citizens of Israel have a duty to demand a discourse of unity, solidarity, and genuine partnership in the sacred and critical mission of defending the country's security. A discourse of national resilience, faith in the justice of our cause, and faith in the heritage of Israel and the eternity of the people of Israel."

Religious Zionism Party chairman and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded: "It is with regret that I received the decision of my friend and longtime political partner, Minister Ofir Sofer, not to run in the next Knesset. Ofir represents an important voice in the State of Israel and in Religious Zionism, and over the years, we have worked together on significant initiatives for the people of Israel, the Land of Israel, and the Torah of Israel, all in his uniquely gracious and respectful political style.

I respect his decision, and I am certain that Ofir, a hero of Israel in both military and civilian life, will find his next opportunity to serve the people and the State of Israel, the beginning of the flowering of our redemption," Smotrich added.

In recent months, disagreements have emerged between Sofer and his party chairman over the military conscription law and additional legislation that the Haredi parties sought to advance. Sofer was also absent yesterday from the vote on a bill to end the arrest of haredi draft evaders.