Tzvika Mor, father of former hostage Eitan and a leading member of the Tikvah Forum, is joining Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionist party and will be placed high on the list.

An official announcement of Mor's joining is expected to be delivered at a press conference to be held this afternoon.

Several months ago it was reported that the party approached Mor and offered him a reserved slot among the top six places on the party list. At the time it was reported that Mor expressed willingness to join the party but had not decided whether to enter politics.

After that report the Religious Zionist party responded, "Tzvika Mor is a model figure whom the war revealed to the Israeli public for his courage, strength of spirit, depth of character and human greatness, serving as a source of inspiration on par with the heroes of all generations. There is no doubt that he is worthy of any public office and a place of honor in Israeli leadership. His values are those of the party and there is no doubt he can and should feel at home here. However, the elections are still far off and it is premature to engage in politics and in composing electoral lists."