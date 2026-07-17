Shas chairman Aryeh Deri declared on Thursday that he and his party have no intention of cooperating after the elections with Gadi Eisenkot or his "Yashar" party.

"We support Netanyahu, period. Eisenkot is leading a camp of hatred against everything Judaism stands for. We are with Netanyahu all the way, backing him to lead the camp and serve as Prime Minister. The faith-based bloc is our bloc," Deri said in an interview with Yishai Cohen on the Kikar HaShabbat news site.

Deri did not conceal the frustration within the haredi camp regarding the conduct of Likud and other parties in the right-wing bloc, but maintained that no alternative exists. "Netanyahu is the most experienced figure. The faith-based bloc is our home. We have our grievances with them, but there is simply no alternative."

He added that he would encourage Netanyahu, if re-elected, to form a broad national coalition rather than a strictly right-wing government. "I strongly support the Prime Minister's intention to make every effort to form a broad government. We have always striven for a coalition like that because it fosters greater consensus and reduces division. While a 'fully right-wing' government gave us a majority, it also deepened polarization and hostility. If we can expand the government with our bloc as its foundation, that would be the ideal outcome."