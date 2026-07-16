Maj. Gen. (res.) Moti Almoz, the former IDF Spokesperson and head of the Civil Administration, called in an interview for the issue of haredi military service to be placed at the center of the public agenda.

Speaking to 103FM Radio, Almoz proposed issuing different identity cards to distinguish between those who serve and those who evade service.

"The problem is that the haredim have no desire to go to work or serve in the army. It's time to put this at the center of the public debate," he claimed, adding, "We need to understand that all our attempts to solve this have failed. We need to tell them we're done chasing them - they need to be chasing us. We need to say, 'We're done funding you.'"

Criticizing the current situation, he said, "You work for the democracy and you've found a golden calf called democracy. The moment democracy begins to harm its citizens, a new arrangement is needed."

"I'm pre-empting the current situation, just without the suckers. No one in Bnei Brak is moved by IDF soldiers. As long as you tell yeshiva heads there's no reason for them to go to work, what incentive do they have to work? There won't be a split; everything will be fine. Everywhere in the world people get up in the morning and go to work. You can't defeat human nature."

According to Almoz, "The good news is that Israel's Zionist spine is showing up for reserve duty and will continue to do so. Israeli society is a healthy society - it is simply no longer willing to tolerate this disgrace involving the haredim. The coalition is not listening to the public mood."

Asked who should lead the nation, Almoz replied, "The Knesset vote in favor of the Basic Law: Torah Study - the discrimination between one group of the people and another - replaced the government of the State of Israel."