David Bitan
David BitanYonatan Sindel/Flash90

Likud MK David Bitan has warned that Israel will likely have no choice but to go to war with Iran every year and a half to two years.

In a Monday morning interview with 103FM Radio, Bitan explained, "They are always manufacturing missiles. We have no other option: They will reach a large number of missiles and then if there is a war, it will be an existential threat. We will need to deal with this issue every year and a half or two years. "

He added, "No matter what is in the agreement, I do not believe there will be an agreement that will tie Israel’s hands and feet and prevent it from dealing with things."

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Asked whether he is satisfied with the current situation and Israel’s achievement of the campaign’s goals, Bitan answered honestly: "It does not depend only on us. We cannot deal with Iran alone, especially not with the nuclear issue, so we are dependent on the US. That is a fact; it cannot be changed."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said, "succeeded in enlisting the US in this matter. On the nuclear issue, he pushed it back by years."