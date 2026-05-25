Likud MK David Bitan has warned that Israel will likely have no choice but to go to war with Iran every year and a half to two years.

In a Monday morning interview with 103FM Radio, Bitan explained, "They are always manufacturing missiles. We have no other option: They will reach a large number of missiles and then if there is a war, it will be an existential threat. We will need to deal with this issue every year and a half or two years. "

He added, "No matter what is in the agreement, I do not believe there will be an agreement that will tie Israel’s hands and feet and prevent it from dealing with things."

Asked whether he is satisfied with the current situation and Israel’s achievement of the campaign’s goals, Bitan answered honestly: "It does not depend only on us. We cannot deal with Iran alone, especially not with the nuclear issue, so we are dependent on the US. That is a fact; it cannot be changed."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said, "succeeded in enlisting the US in this matter. On the nuclear issue, he pushed it back by years."