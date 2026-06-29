Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar criticized the Israeli media in an interview with 103FM Radio on Monday, arguing that it has failed to fairly present the government's achievements.

According to Zohar, the media should have praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz for the framework agreement reached with Lebanon instead of criticizing them.

"I don't hear any compliments for the Prime Minister. I don't hear any compliments for the Defense Minister. I don't hear them at all," Zohar said. "So now I ask myself why. How far can this go?"

He argued that the media routinely exaggerates events and distorts the government's actions, adding that the public "isn't buying this nonsense."

Zohar also said the government is seeking national unity and hopes to form a broad-based coalition, but claimed such efforts have been blocked by opposition boycotts.

"The hostile media continues to conduct itself in an intolerable manner - I can't compliment you," he said. "A large part of the media, together with the government's opponents, is preventing unity among the people."

Regarding the conflict over the haredi Draft Law, Zohar voiced opposition to road blockages and to what he described as attempts to use the haredi community as "a political tool."

He proposed establishing a dedicated haredi military corps that would allow young haredi men to enlist without fearing the loss of their religious lifestyle, arguing that the existing Hashmonaim Brigade "is not sufficient, from the perspective of the haredim."

When challenged by the interviewer, Zohar rejected his statements and declined to publicly criticize the haredi community.

"That approach is defeatist - it belongs to people who want to give up or smear," he said. "We have a different approach, one that is open to dialogue with the haredim in order to bring about their enlistment."