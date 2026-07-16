Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met on Wednesday in Washington DC, with Colombia’s incoming Foreign Minister, Omar Bula Escobar.

During their meeting, the two ministers agreed to restore relations between the two countries to their previous positive course. They agreed to fully reestablish diplomatic and economic relations, and to the mutual exchange of ambassadors.

Minister Bula told Minister Sa’ar that Colombia is looking forward to opening an embassy in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel.

Additionally, the ministers agreed to mutually abolish the visa requirement between the two countries.

The ministers also agreed to increase the assistance to Colombia through the MASHAV, Israel's international development cooperation agency.

A statement from the Foreign Ministry noted that, following Sa’ar’s telephone conversation in June with Colombia’s President-elect, Abelardo de la Espriella , Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already begun preparations for the appointment of a new Israeli ambassador to Bogotá, Colombia’s capital.

De la Espriella secured his victory during a tense runoff election , edging past left-wing Senator Ivan Cepeda by less than a single percentage point. A central tenet of his platform includes significantly tightening foreign relations with both Israel and the United States. Following his election, de la Espriella pledged that "Colombia will restore and strengthen its relationship with the State of Israel like never before."

His platform marks a total reversal of the policies enacted under outgoing President Gustavo Petro, an outspoken critic of Israel who, in May of 2024, severed ties with Israel over the conflict in Gaza. Petro later ordered the opening of an embassy in Ramallah.

In another incident, Petro expressed support for comments made by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who compared Israel’s actions in Gaza to those of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler against Jews during World War II.

“The advance preparations now underway are intended to ensure that the historic relationship between the two countries is restored as swiftly as possible and elevated to new heights immediately following the inauguration of Colombia’s new president on August 7," said the statement from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.