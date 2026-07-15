An Israeli woman was wounded Wednesday morning in a rock attack near the community of Ma'ale Levona in the Samaria Brigade sector after terrorists hurled rocks at Israeli vehicles traveling on a main road in the area.

The victim was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.

Two vehicles were damaged in the attack.

Security forces were dispatched to the scene and launched a manhunt for the attackers, who fled the area. Troops are conducting searches in an effort to locate the suspects.

As part of the operation, security forces imposed a closure on the village of Sinjil; operations in the area are ongoing.

The IDF stated: "A short while ago, IDF soldiers were dispatched to the area of Ma'ale Levona following a report regarding terrorists that were hurling rocks toward Israeli vehicles driving on a central route in the area."

"As a result of the rock hurling, one Israeli civilian was injured and evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment, and two vehicles were damaged.

"IDF soldiers have begun conducting searches for the suspects, and the area of Sinjil is temporarily encircled."