Approximately 100 Israeli citizens entered the Samaria village of Kifl Harath in the early hours of Tuesday morning without coordinating with security forces. The group, followers of Rabbi Eliezer Berland, had traveled to visit the traditional burial sites of Joshua bin Nun and Caleb ben Jephunneh.

According to reports, a confrontation broke out with Palestinian Arab residents during the visit, and stones were thrown at the Israelis.

Two of the visitors sustained minor injuries and were evacuated for medical treatment at Shaare Zedek Medical Center and a Terem urgent care clinic.

According to a police statement, authorities received a report at around 3:00 a.m. that approximately 100 Israelis had entered the village and that clashes had erupted.

IDF troops, Judea and Samaria Border Police officers, and officers from the Ariel police station were dispatched to the scene, but those involved had already left by the time security forces arrived.

Police found damaged Palestinian Arab vehicles and stones scattered throughout the area. The Ariel police station launched a rapid investigation, during which several suspects were located.

Israel Police said five suspects, Jerusalem residents aged 16 to 20, were arrested near the Hizma checkpoint and taken in for questioning on suspicion of involvement in the incident and causing property damage.