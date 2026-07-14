The government is expected to approve on Tuesday a proposal to establish a new police compound in eastern Jerusalem, marking the first new police facility to be built in the area in more than a decade.

The proposal, which will be presented by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, is intended to strengthen law enforcement and expand the police presence in eastern Jerusalem. According to the draft decision, the facility will improve the deployment of Israel Police and Border Police forces in a strategic location near the Old City.

The compound will be constructed at Beit Alhanan, near the intersection of Hagay Street and the Iron Gate in the Muslim Quarter. Although the site falls under the jurisdiction of the David District within the Jerusalem District, it will be staffed by Border Police officers. The planned three-story building will serve as an operational base for security forces in the area.

The National Security Ministry will allocate NIS 28 million for the project, with the funding spread over four years. The plan earmarks NIS 4 million in 2026, NIS 10 million in 2027, NIS 10 million in 2028, and a final NIS 4 million in 2029.

Ben-Gvir welcomed the initiative, calling it "enormous good news for the residents of Jerusalem."

"Since I took office, we have brought about a revolution in governance in the eastern part of the city," he said. "Where officers once had to deal daily with incidents of rock throwing and Molotov cocktails, today the police are demonstrating a firm hand in eastern Jerusalem, and the results speak for themselves. The establishment of the new police compound, together with the forces who will operate from it, will be another force multiplier for security and governance in the city."