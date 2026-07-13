תיעוד: פלסטיני השתולל בכביש - ונעצר צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Israel Police arrested an 18-year-old Palestinian from Ramallah following a high-speed pursuit during a targeted traffic enforcement operation in the Gilead area.

Officers initially detected the suspect driving at 162 km/h. After ignoring repeated orders to stop, the driver fled at high speed, prompting a police pursuit. Officers quickly established a roadblock at the Almog Junction, successfully bringing the vehicle to a stop.

A search revealed the car was fitted with forged license plates. Police also determined the suspect had never been issued a driver's license. During a search of the suspect and the vehicle, officers recovered two knives, one from his pocket and another inside the car. He was arrested and taken to the Ma'ale Adumim police station for questioning.

The enforcement operation also resulted in several other arrests for dangerous driving. A 20-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem was caught driving at 154 km/h and was found to have never obtained a driver's license. Shortly afterward, an 18-year-old Israeli driver was clocked traveling at 192 km/h. Both drivers were detained and summoned to hearings and legal proceedings.

In a separate incident during the operation, police arrested a 58-year-old Palestinian who was filmed driving a truck despite having his driver's license revoked by a court. He was taken in for questioning by traffic investigators and was remanded in custody at the conclusion of the investigation.