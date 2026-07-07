המסית מחמאס נלכד במיטתו דוברות המשטרה

Fighters from the Judea and Samaria District’s Hetz Yehuda unit arrested two Palestinian suspects overnight Tuesday on suspicion of incitement to terrorism, supporting terrorist organizations, and glorifying the October 7 massacre.

The arrests were carried out as part of an ongoing counterterrorism operation based on intelligence gathered by the IDF Central Command, following extended monitoring of the suspects’ activity on social media.

Under the direction of the Judea and Samaria District’s monitoring center, forces raided the homes of the suspects in the village of al-Majd and the town of Dahariya, near Hebron.

According to police, the two suspects allegedly published content encouraging attacks against Israeli civilians, expressing support for terrorist organizations, and promoting violence.

The first suspect was arrested around 4:00 a.m. in al-Majd. Investigators suspect that he is affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization and had repeatedly published posts praising the October 7 massacre, calling for terror attacks, and encouraging the violent takeover of Jerusalem.

Police said that among the materials attributed to the suspect was a sermon titled “Why Palestine Is Ours," in which he wrote: “Our war with the Jews is a war of extermination until the end."

Approximately one hour later, forces arrested a second suspect, a resident of Dahariya in his 30s. Police allege that he praised Islamic Jihad terrorists involved in the “Al-Aqsa Flood" attack, celebrated the deaths of terrorists, and expressed support for rocket and Kornet missile attacks against Israel during Operation Guardian of the Walls.

The suspect also allegedly published messages praising Islamic Jihad military wing spokesman Abu Hamza and comparing him to Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida.

Police stated that the arrests are part of ongoing efforts to prevent online terror incitement and disrupt terrorist activity. The suspects’ actions were identified through intelligence collection and social media monitoring conducted by the IDF Central Command.

The two suspects were transferred for questioning at the Hebron police station in the Judea region. They are expected to appear before a court later Tuesday for a hearing on extending their detention.

The investigation remains ongoing.