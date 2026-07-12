The police on Saturday night arrested six suspects in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Benayahu Razi earlier in the day in an Airbnb apartment in Jerusalem's Nachlaot neighborhood.

Upon arrest, the six suspects were taken directly for interrogation, and the police intend to bring them before a judge later in the day at the Jerusalem Magistrates' Court to extend their detentions.

The incident began when emergency services were dispatched to Shirizli Street, in the Nachlaot neighborhood near Jerusalem's Machane Yehuda Market, after receiving a report of a fierce fight in a guest apartment rented through the Airbnb platform.

Forces arrived at the apartment to find a 19-year-old man in critical condition suffering from severe penetrating injuries. Medical teams provided initial lifesaving care at the scene and evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Senior MDA EMT Shlomo Kalman and MDA EMT Yinon Eisenberg recounted: "We saw a young man unconscious with no pulse and not breathing with severe penetrating wounds. We provided lifesaving treatment that included ongoing CPR and evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition as we fought for his life."

As medical teams cared for the victim, a large force of police launched a large-scale search and collected evidence and testimonies from the scene of the crime.

To prevent the suspects from fleeing the city, police deployed roadblocks and checkpoints at various locations in Jerusalem.

According to initial findings, it is suspected that during a fight, four additional men, aside from the victim, were at the apartment. The four allegedly fled the scene after the stabbing and left the 19-year-old severely wounded and bleeding.