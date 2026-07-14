The IDF on Monday struck in the Gaza City area and eliminated the terrorist Osama Naim Hamdi Shamlakh, a cell commander in Hamas’ Naval Array.

Throughout the war and recently, Shamlakh operated to rehabilitate and reinforce Hamas’ Naval Array force build-up, and advanced terror attacks in the maritime domain.

In an additional strike in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF eliminated three armed Hamas terrorists who attempted to advance terror attacks against IDF troops.

The IDF stressed, "The terrorists posed an imminent threat to the troops and were eliminated in precise aerial strikes."

"Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."