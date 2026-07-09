Two days ago (Tuesday), the IDF and the ISA struck in the southern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Waheed Abu Salam, who previously served as the Commander of the Western Company in Khan Yunis.

During the October 7th Massacre, Abu Salam infiltrated Israeli territory and took part in the abduction of Israeli civilians to the Gaza Strip. Throughout the war, he was involved in holding them in captivity in the southern Gaza Strip.

In recent months, Abu Salam advanced additional attacks, including efforts to rehabilitate weapons intended to harm IDF troops operating in the area. The terrorist posed an immediate threat to the troops and was eliminated in a precise aerial strike.