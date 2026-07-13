Yesterday (Sunday), the IDF struck in the southern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Mustafa Oweisi, who attempted to smuggle military equipment into the Gaza Strip.

Oweisi operated throughout the war to smuggle weapons into the Gaza Strip and, more recently, attempted to smuggle additional military equipment in an effort to rebuild Hamas’ military wing, in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The military equipment he attempted to smuggle was intended for use by Hamas in the maritime and aerial domains.

The terrorist posed a threat to IDF troops and was eliminated in an aerial strike in order to remove the threat.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.