Hamas terrorists on Saturday forcibly entered a World Food Programme (WFP) food distribution site in Jabaliya, forcing the suspension of distributions that had provided daily assistance to thousands of families.

According to United Nations Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and Humanitarian Coordinator Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, humanitarian workers were forced to halt food distributions after armed personnel affiliated with Hamas authorities forcibly entered the Abu Rashid food distribution point in Jabalyia, northern Gaza.

“The forces also entered a WFP warehouse and reportedly assaulted two truck drivers who were delivering humanitarian supplies," he said.

Alakbarov strongly condemned what he called the obstruction of humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip by what he referred to as the "de facto authorities," saying it "endangered humanitarian personnel, intimidated workers delivering lifesaving food assistance, and disrupted life-saving humanitarian operations."

Alakbarov stressed that the incidents were “not isolated," describing them as “completely unacceptable" and part of “an increasingly dangerous pattern of intimidation, violence and obstruction."

He added that threats to humanitarian staff and interference with humanitarian supplies are jeopardizing the continuity of aid operations.

“I call for an immediate end to all interference with humanitarian operations and to respect their independence, impartiality, and neutrality," Alakbarov stated. “Civilians, including humanitarian personnel, must always be protected, and rapid, safe and unimpeded passage of impartial humanitarian relief must be facilitated."

Israel’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) strongly condemned the incident, citing Alakbarov’s assertion that the incident was part of a recurring pattern of intimidation, violence, and disruption of humanitarian operations in Gaza.

“This constitutes further clear evidence that Hamas cynically exploits the humanitarian space and the aid intended for the residents of the Gaza Strip for its own purposes," COGAT said.

“The facts are clear: humanitarian aid is entering the Gaza Strip. Hamas is the party undermining the distribution mechanisms, seizing humanitarian aid, and preventing it from reaching the civilian population," the statement concluded.