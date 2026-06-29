IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir on Monday held a multi-arena intelligence, operational and strategic situational assessment, marking 1,000 days of combat.

The event was attended by members of the General Staff Forum, division commanders, and additional commanders.

The conference opened with a moment of silence in memory of the fallen, followed by the playing of the recorded radio transmission of Col Asaf Hamami, of blessed memory, from the beginning of the October 7th massacre. Afterwards, a panel discussion marking 1,000 days of combat was held, featuring commanders from the frontlines.

Remarks by the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir: "Today we are holding a multi-arena operational, intelligence, and strategic assessment, marking 1,000 days of combat. These days, we find ourselves at a significant and strategic crossroads in this war."

"We began today with a ceremony of remembrance. Memory is not only about the past - it sharpens our awareness every day of the responsibility placed upon us and prepares us for the future.

"One thousand days and one thousand nights that we have been fighting - in one of the longest, most complex, and most demanding wars we have ever known. Combat leadership, decision-making, command, and the courage of the soldiers leading from the front, under fire and at the most difficult decision points - are what enabled the IDF to prevail across all fronts. There is operational and command experience here unlike anything the IDF has accumulated since its establishment. We are committed to our soldiers, to the security of the State of Israel, and to the security of the people of Israel."

Zamir added, "The October 7th massacre was an assault on the very existence of the Jewish people. We remember the fallen, their heroism, and their families, alongside those wounded in mind and in body. This memory obligates us to continue changing, moving forward, drawing lessons, and embedding them as part of the regional race to learn and adapt."

"This war has changed methods of warfare, operational concepts, and the way we operate. We remember, we learn, and we prepare for the continuation of the combat and the many challenges that lie ahead.

"The eyes of Israel’s civilians are upon us with criticism, with appreciation, and with great love. We are committed to continuing to deepen our achievements while also serving as a beacon of truth, humility, professionalism, and responsibility.

"‘The wheat grows again,’ as it has throughout Jewish history, and it will continue to grow thanks to the commanders and soldiers of the IDF. The responsibility now rests with us."