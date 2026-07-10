IDF eliminates Hezbollah terrorist emerging from tunnel in Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF soldiers on Friday identified a Hezbollah terrorist operating near an access shaft of the underground terror infrastructure at the Ali al-Taher Ridge, within the Security Zone where IDF soldiers are operating, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The terrorist posed an immediate threat to the soldiers and was eliminated in a precise aerial strike, removing the threat, according to the statement .

In an additional strike, the IDF eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle who posed a threat to IDF soldiers operating within the Security Zone.

“IDF soldiers are operating in the Ali al-Taher Ridge area and will not allow Hezbollah terrorists to emerge from the underground terror infrastructure and operate in the area," the IDF statement stressed.

“The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to its soldiers and will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians," it concluded.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF said that forces from the Golani Brigade, operating under the 36th Division, recently located weapons storehouses belonging to the Hezbollah terror group, during operational activity conducted in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the IDF revealed that the weapons facilities contained launchers, machine guns, explosive devices, missiles, and additional weapons belonging to Hezbollah, all of which were intended to be used against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

On Thursday, troops of the 551st Brigade demolished two Hezbollah tunnels in Majdal Zoun, with a combined length of approximately 200 meters and reaching a depth of about 20 meters.

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