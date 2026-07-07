בין המיטה לארון | טילי נ"ט ומטעני חבלה אותרו בחדר שינה בדרום לבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing operations in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon to remove immediate threats to the State of Israel.

During operations in the village of Tallousa, located within the Security Zone, IDF troops located weapons storage facilities containing RPG launchers, ammunition, and small arms.

In addition, during searches in the area, the troops located explosive devices, anti-tank missile launchers and missiles, RPG rockets, vests, helmets, and Hezbollah terrorist organization flags inside a bedroom in a civilian home.