US President Donald Trump on Sunday mourned the sudden passing of Senator Lindsey Graham, calling him "one of the greatest people" he has ever known.

"Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead!" Trump wrote in a social media post.

"He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad!"

Graham, 71, served as the senior US senator from South Carolina since 2003 and, beginning in January 2025, became chairman of the Senate Budget Committee.

He was first elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 1992 and later served in the US House of Representatives from 1995 to 2003. In 2015, he announced his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination but withdrew from the race later that year.