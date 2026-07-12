Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Sunday mourned the sudden passing of US Senator Lindsey Graham, a longtime friend of Israel.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham, a true friend of the State of Israel and one of its strongest and most steadfast supporters," Katz said.

"Throughout the years, Senator Graham stood with Israel in its most difficult moments, worked tirelessly to strengthen the strategic alliance between Israel and the United States, and was an unwavering voice in support of Israel’s security and its right to defend itself.

"Following the October 7 massacre, he traveled to Israel time and again, standing shoulder to shoulder with our people in an extraordinary demonstration of solidarity and unwavering friendship. His repeated visits during one of the darkest chapters in Israel’s history reflected his deep commitment to the Jewish state and its right to live in peace and security."

Katz added, "I had the privilege of knowing Lindsey personally and valued his friendship greatly. He was an exceptional leader, a man of principle, and a dear friend whose legacy will endure for generations."

"On behalf of Israel’s defense establishment and the people of Israel, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, colleagues, and to the American people. May his memory be a blessing."

Yad Vashem chairman and former Consul General of Israel in New York Dani Dayan mourned, "The Shoah impacted profoundly Sen. Lindsey Graham. Just 3 months ago, on Holocaust Remembrance Day, he called to 'put teeth' into the phrase 'Never Again.' Three years ago, he took part in the Holocaust Remembrance Day official ceremony at Yad Vashem, one of his many visits here."

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar posted, "Shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of my friend, Senator Lindsey GrahamSC. I always called 'the best senator and the best friend.'"

"Senator Graham was one of the greatest friends of Israel and the Jewish people in the US and the world over. Lindsey was a man with a huge heart and rare personal charm. He was blessed with a clear vision of reality and a true commitment to values. His support for Israel and its security was unwavering.

"The State of Israel has lost a great friend. My condolences to his family and the American people. Israel will not forget you, dear friend."

Culture and Sport Minister Miki Zohar responded, "I was saddened to learn of the passing of a true friend of the State of Israel, Senator Lindsey Graham. For many years, he stood firmly by Israel’s side during its most challenging moments and demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our security and our right to defend ourselves. On behalf of many Israelis, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and to the American people. May he rest in peace."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog mourned, "I am shocked and heartbroken to learn of the sudden passing of the great American patriot, a great friend of Israel, and my dear friend US Senator Lindsey Graham."

"Senator Graham was a beacon of moral clarity and a true leader of the U.S.-Israel partnership. We will never forget how he stood by the people of Israel in our most difficult moments, and we will remain eternally grateful for his sense of justice, truth, and loyalty.

"The people of Israel mourn his loss, and I will miss my great friend very dearly. My thoughts are with Lindsey’s family and friends at this tragic time. May he rest in peace."

Shas chief Aryeh Deri added, "I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest friends of the State of Israel and one of the Righteous Among the Nations of our generation."

"He stood courageously by Israel's side, fought uncompromisingly against the Iranian axis of evil and terrorism, and made a significant contribution to strengthening the steadfast alliance between Israel and the United States.

"The State of Israel has lost a true friend. May his memory be a blessing."

MK Yair Lapid, leader of Israel's opposition, said, "Lindsey Graham was first and foremost a friend. His warmth, humor and energy will be deeply missed."

"Lindsey had unwavering moral clarity, a deep devotion to the people of Israel and a clear vision for a secure and peaceful Middle East.

"My prayers are with his friends and family."