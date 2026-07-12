Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday mourned the sudden passing of US Senator Lindsey Graham.

"Sara and I grieve with the American people over the loss of our dear friend, Senator Lindsey Graham," Netanyahu said.

"In our recent meeting, I said, 'Lindsey is a great friend of Israel and a cherished friend of mine. We have no better friend than Lindsey.'

"Lindsey understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable. He devoted his life to defending America, strengthening our alliance and standing up for the free world."

Netanyahu added, "Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend."

"Our hearts are with Lindsey's family and with the American people at this difficult time. May his values and initiatives continue to guide us toward victory and peace, and may his memory forever be a blessing. "