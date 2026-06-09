Senators Lindsey Graham and James Lankford, alongside a group of Congressmen, hosted a special reception on Capitol Hill honoring Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan.

The reception, held at the Capitol Hill Club, was co-organized with Tony Perkins and attended by Representatives Marlin Stutzman, Josh Brecheen, and Robert Aderholt. Roughly 20 members of the House of Representatives and Senate took part in the event, which was aimed at backing Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria and combating surging antisemitism and the global anti-Israel narrative.

The council chairman delivered a briefing on the strategic importance of applying Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. He detailed the repercussions that the establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of Israel - the democratic anchor of the Middle East - would have on the United States and the wider Western world.

"Following October 7, it is clearer than ever that there is no room for illusions. It is obvious that a Palestinian terror state in Judea and Samaria would mean another October 7. The hills of Judea and Samaria overlook and threaten Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and the entirety of Israel. It could bring about the end of the State of Israel. The other alternative is Israeli sovereignty over the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, making them an inseparable part of the country," said Dagan.

"If you ask Hamas and Fatah leaders today why they oppose sovereignty, they will tell you they want to establish a Palestinian state on these mountains to destroy Israel, exactly as they attempted to do on October 7. Therefore, we must block the possibility of a Palestinian terror state in Judea and Samaria and apply sovereignty over the heart of the land. Anyone who witnessed the events of October 7 understands that a terror state in this region is not just a threat to Israel, but to the entire free world," he stated.

Dagan added, "Our fight is a shared one. We are the 'Little Satan' but you are the 'Great Satan.' We are merely the 'appetizer' and you, the United States, are the 'steak.' The same extremist elements seeking to harm Israel are targeting the very values upon which the free world is built. Together, we will stand on the right side of history and together we will prevail."

Senator James Lankford, a co-host of the event, said, "It's a privilege to be here and discuss the future of Judea and Samaria, and to state some simple facts: there are families there, history, and a connection to the place that has existed not just for a few years, but for thousands of years. This creates a deep tie to the land, to family, and to the future of the entire region. It shouldn’t be difficult to talk about sovereignty, and about the right of individuals and families to reside wherever they wish. They should be able to live without fear in their homeland, and it is a privilege for me to stand with you on this issue."

Congressman Marlin Stutzman noted: "The push for a two-state solution has been tried and it failed. Therefore, I believe it is vital for Israel to be unified under a single sovereignty. Judea and Samaria must be part of Israeli sovereignty. I think this is a critical decision that needs to be made. I want to be there to help and support Yossi and other Israeli leaders in advancing Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. It is vital for the future of all Israeli citizens, Jewish and non-Jewish alike."

Congressman Josh Brecheen also commented on the issue and said, "Everyone understood perfectly well after October 7 that you cannot live with a terrorist hiding in the garage next to your home. Israel must have sovereignty, a right rooted both in history and in the wars through which it gained control over this territory."