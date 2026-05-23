Senator Lindsey Graham, considered close to President Trump, tweeted about the deal with Iran this evening. "If a deal is struck to end the Iranian conflict because it is believed that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be protected from Iranian terrorism and Iran still possesses the capability to destroy major Gulf oil infrastructure, then Iran will be perceived as being a dominate force requiring a diplomatic solution."

"This combination of Iran being perceived as having the ability to terrorize the Strait in perpetuity and the ability the inflict massive damage to Gulf oil infrastructure is a major shift of the balance of power in the region and over time will be a nightmare for Israel. Also, it makes one wonder why the war started to begin with if these perceptions are accurate. I personally am a skeptic of the idea that Iran cannot be denied the ability to terrorize the Strait and the region cannot protect itself against Iranian military capability. It is important we get this right."

Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman addressed the emerging deal with Iran and said it was a disaster: "Any deal leaves all the ayatollahs in power. And one must understand, regarding producing an atomic bomb, any advanced country today can produce one. For example, Germany and Japan. That is a political decision. Maybe it will take them a month and a half, maximum three months."

"There is all the technological infrastructure, all the knowledge, available manpower, no one is concerned, neither Japan nor Germany, because there there is a responsible measured elected leadership. In Iran, on the contrary, there is a fanatic leadership that says its supreme goal is the destruction of the State of Israel, and it does not matter what kind of deal it is," he said.

"I have two objectives: to bring down the October 7 government and to be prime minister," Lieberman clarified. He was asked about forming the next government and clarified that his condition is one: an equal-conscription law on the first day of the government. "There will not be a single exemption," he said.

The American newspaper Financial Times reported that the United States and Iran are close to a deal to extend the ceasefire by 60 days.

According to the report, there will be a gradual opening of the Strait of Hormuz and a commitment to discuss dilution or removal of enriched uranium from Iran. It was also reported that the United States will ease the blockade on Iran's ports and sanctions on the country and will also agree to gradual thawing of Iranian assets abroad.

According to several sources involved in the talks to the AP, there is hope that a final decision on the draft will be made within 48 hours, as both sides review it.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Bakayi, told Iranian media that "We are in the final stages of drafting a memorandum of understanding to end the war." He added that the issues being discussed at this stage focus on ending the war and matters related to the thawing of Iran's frozen assets.