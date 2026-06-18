US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Wednesday that he now supports the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the US and Iran, following what he described as a “very lengthy and productive discussion" President Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

“After this discussion, it is my opinion that signing the MOU will be beneficial to the United States, in as much as the Strait of Hormuz will begin to open, and the hostilities with Iran will stop," Graham, who had previously expressed skepticism about the agreement, wrote on social media.

“Whether or not the United States can reach an acceptable, verifiable deal with Iran regarding its nuclear program and other issues is yet to be determined, but I see little downside to trying," he continued.

He further stated, “The economic stability that comes from opening up the Strait and the cessation of hostilities could create a pathway to peace well beyond the Iranian conflict."

“The expansion of the Abraham Accords and normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel is President Trump’s and my ultimate goal. I think that is best achieved by creating economic stability for the United States, the region and the world, as well as the cessation of hostilities. The signing of the MOU is an essential step to make that happen and thus it is worthwhile," concluded Graham.

The United States and Iran on Wednesday electronically signed the memorandum of understanding for ending the war, meaning it is now in effect, according to Axios.

Esmail Baghaei, the spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, confirmed the report, saying, “Right now, as I'm speaking with you, the text of the Islamabad memorandum has probably reached the presidents of Iran and the United States for signature."

He added, “It has been agreed that the Iran-US memorandum will be signed digitally. Once the memorandum reaches the presidents of both countries for signature, any violation of it will carry a higher cost."

Baghaei also stated that while there had been plans for the negotiating teams to attend an in-person signing ceremony in Geneva or Brussels, the signing of the MOU digitally means no signing ceremony will be held in Switzerland.