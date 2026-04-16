US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) responded with skepticism on Thursday to President Donald Trump's announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

"Like everyone, I yearn for peace in the Middle East. But we have to be smart. Hezbollah and peace don’t fit in the same sentence," Graham wrote on X.

According to the Senator, "Any ceasefire in Lebanon must include a credible path to disarm Hezbollah - one of the largest terrorist organizations in the world, aligned with Iran that is dripping with American blood. If, at the end of the day, the severely degraded Iranian regime survives and receives sanctions relief, and Hezbollah is still left standing in Lebanon, it will only be a matter of time until both groups regenerate."

He continued, "No ceasefires or peace deals that create pathways that allow the reemergence of terrorist states like Iran or terrorist organizations like Hezbollah. We’ve accomplished too much to allow this to be the end state."

Graham concluded by affirming that "I trust President Trump and his team, not only to find peace, but make it real and sustainable."