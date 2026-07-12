As summer intensifies, temperatures are expected to rise, and the heat will become heavy.

After Sunday morning's cloud cover dissipated, the skies turned mostly clear. Temperatures rose slightly, especially in the mountains and inland areas, reaching seasonal average. Along the coastline, the weather will be humid, and in the Gulf of Eilat, strong winds will blow. Heat stress is expected to increase.

On Monday morning, clouds will give way to clear skies. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly again, mainly in the mountains and inland regions, and it will be muggy along the coastline. The heat is expected to become heavier.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see temperatures largely unchanged.

Thursday is expected to be partly cloudy or clear, with temperatures rising slightly, reaching just above seasonal average.