Relatively wintry weather is expected to accompany the Shavuot holiday this weekend, forecasters predict.

Thursday, the eve of Shavuot, will be partly cloudy, with local rainfall, mostly light, expected in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will drop, becoming lower than seasonal average, and harsh winds will blow in the mountains.

Friday will be partly cloudy to clear. Temperatures will rise but remain lower than usual for the season.

Saturday's skies will be partly cloudy to clear. Temperatures will rise slightly again, but will still be somewhat lower than usual for the season.

Sunday's weather will be similar to Saturday's, and temperatures will remain below seasonal average.