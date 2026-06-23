Extreme heat across Europe has claimed dozens of lives. At least 40 people drowned in France after entering unauthorized swimming areas in an attempt to escape the soaring temperatures.

France's Sports Minister said that "too many people are trying to cool off in rivers and canals without necessarily taking the risks into account." Among the victims were two children, aged two and four, who were found dead inside the family car after being left there during the extreme heat.

On Monday, France recorded its hottest June day and night ever. More than half the country is under a red alert for extreme heat, warning of life-threatening conditions.

Spain has also been hit hard by the heatwave, with much of the country expected to see temperatures exceed 40°C (104°F). Authorities have urged residents to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and to remain in shaded areas whenever possible.

According to Spain's national weather service, June heatwaves are becoming increasingly common. Between 2000 and 2025, Spain experienced 10 extreme June heatwaves, compared with just two during the previous 25-year period.

"There is evidence that heatwaves are now occurring more frequently at the beginning of summer than in previous decades," said Rubén del Campo of Spain's national weather service.

Italy has also issued red heat alerts for several cities, including Rome, Milan, Florence, Turin, and Venice.