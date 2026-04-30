Ahead of the Lag Ba'omer holiday, Israel's weather continues to zigzag, moving from summer weather to early spring at the start of next week.

On Thursday, skies will be partly cloudy or clear, with temperatures average for the season and pleasant weather.

Friday will be similar, with skies partly cloudy to clear and no significant change in temperatures.

On Saturday, the skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will rise significantly, becoming warmer than usual for the season across most of the country.

Sunday will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with a significant drop in temperatures. Local rains will fall, especially in northern Israel. Strong winds will blow, and there may be haze in southern Israel.

Monday's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cooler than usual for the season. Intermittent rain is expected in the north, with local rain in central areas. Winds will remain strong.