President Donald Trump met on Wednesday with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on the sidelines of a NATO Summit, and stated that Syria has undergone a dramatic transformation following his decision to lift sanctions on the country.

The two also discussed the future of Syria, Israel’s security concerns, relations between Israel and Lebanon, and Trump's close cooperation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump praised the decision to remove sanctions from Syria and said the move, combined with regional support, would help the Syrian people move forward.

“The historic decision that President Trump has taken by lifting the sanctions of Syria, as well as the help of friendly countries and loving countries in the region, Turkey and other countries in our neighborhood - the entire Syrian people thanks President Trump," al-Sharaa said.

Trump thanked him and responded that he believed Syria was heading in a positive direction.

During the exchange with reporters, Trump was asked whether he intended to remove Syria from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

“I think I will. Yeah, I think I will," Trump said. “Why wouldn't he? He's done a great job."

Trump indicated that the issue had been under consideration and suggested that removing Syria from the list would be a logical next step following what he described as positive developments.

The discussion also focused on Syria’s possible role in regional security, including the issue of Hezbollah in Lebanon. Asked whether he still wanted Syria to help address Hezbollah’s activities in Lebanon, Trump said Syria could potentially play a role.

“They could help. We'll find out," Trump said. “I think we're making a lot of progress."

Trump added that Syrian leadership could contribute positively, saying: “They would do a very good job."

Trump was also questioned about concerns raised by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s regional ambitions, particularly regarding Syria.

Netanyahu has warned about Erdogan’s influence and what he described as Turkey’s imperial ambitions in neighboring countries.

Trump defended his relationship with the Turkish leader, saying that Turkey had not taken action against Israel and emphasizing Ankara’s importance as a US ally.

“He hasn't been involved with Israel at all and he's left it alone," Trump said. “I wouldn't say he's a friend because he's not a friend of Netanyahu, of Bibi. They don't get along, I think. But for me, he's been great."

“Turkey's been fantastic and a fantastic ally," Trump continued. “They're also a NATO country."

Trump said his administration had delivered unprecedented support for Israel, pointing to several major policy decisions.

“No president's done as much for Israel as I have. Nobody even close," Trump said.

He highlighted US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

“If you look at all the things with Jerusalem, all the different things that we've done, the Golan Heights - things nobody has ever done anything for Israel like me," he said.

Asked whether he believed Netanyahu should be reelected in Israel’s upcoming election, Trump praised the prime minister’s leadership during wartime while saying he was not involved in Israeli politics.

“I can tell you this. He's been a great wartime president - we worked with a prime minister," Trump said. “So, we work with each other very closely and we went through a very big thing. We did a big thing together."

“In my opinion, he's been a great wartime prime minister," Trump added.

Trump said he believed Netanyahu should be popular because of his leadership but noted that Israeli politics were a separate matter.

“I don't know anything about his politics. I'm not sure. I would think he should be popular because he did a very good job," Trump said.

Trump also credited his own administration with supporting Israel during major security challenges.

“If you had a weak prime minister, you wouldn't have - and if you had a different president, I guarantee there wouldn't be an Israel," Trump said. “Israel wouldn't exist today if you didn't have me as president."

Trump was asked whether he believed Israel should withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon.

“Well, I talked to Bibi about that. Yeah, I think they're going to," Trump said.

“I think they want to. I don't think it's a question of me. I think it's - they want to," he added.

Trump said Israel’s concerns about security were understandable but expressed optimism about growing cooperation between Israel and Lebanon.

“They're getting along with Lebanon," Trump said. “They're signing deals with Lebanon, first time ever."

A US official accompanying Trump said that an agreement between Israel and Lebanon included the goal of an eventual Israeli withdrawal while recognizing Israel’s need to protect its security interests.

“Obviously, Israel's concerned about their security, but the president did a great job bringing those two countries together for the first time," the official said.

“It's a big thing. First time in many years."

Trump said he believed the arrangement would succeed.

“So, we have a deal with Israel and Lebanon and yeah, they'll leave and I think it's going to work out very well," he said.

Trump said Syria’s rapid changes were the reason for his visit and described the developments as among the fastest transformations he had witnessed.

“We're here for this because Syria has turned around as fast as I've ever seen," Trump said.

He added that he believed his own administration had similarly changed the United States quickly.

“Well, actually, I turned the United States around very fast too," Trump said.

During the lengthy exchange, Trump also discussed US energy production and economic policy, saying record oil production had strengthened the country’s position during international conflicts.

“When we decided to do this, it's called the denuclearization," Trump said. “We have to do it. They're never going to have a nuclear weapon."

Trump said he expected oil prices to continue declining due to increased production.

“We thought oil would go much higher. And it didn't go very high. And now it's coming way down," he said. “You're going to see oil drop very low."

A US official accompanying Trump said American energy production had reached historic levels.

“Under President Trump in his first term, now in his second term, the US is an energy superpower," the official said.

The official added that strong domestic production had helped the United States withstand international challenges.

Trump also said lower energy prices would eventually reduce costs throughout the economy.

“When oil goes, so goes everything else," Trump said.

He added that temporary increases could occur following military actions but said he expected prices to continue falling.

“It’s down from, let's say, $135 down to $69," Trump said. “It's dropping and everything else drops."

Trump ended the discussion by returning to Syria’s transformation and comparing it to changes he said he had implemented in the US.

“Syria has turned around as fast as I've ever seen," Trump said.

He praised the Syrian leadership and said the country’s progress represented a major regional development.

“Actually, I turned the US around very fast too," Trump said.