As part of the continuous contact between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, an additional conversation took place this evening between the two on Thursday evening.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, during the conversation, the continued coordination between the countries in various sectors was established.

President Trump updated the Prime Minister on American moves in the Gulf.

The Prime Minister, on his part, raised the severity of the statements made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his people against the existence of the State of Israel.

Netanyahu also highlighted the need for security zones along Israel's borders, according to the statement.

The Prime Minister earlier on Thursday evening spoke at the graduation ceremony of Air Force Flight Course 192, addressing regional security threats, the campaign against Iran, and the importance of preserving Israel’s air superiority.

"The war is not over. Alongside the old challenges, new challenges are emerging. Alliances rise and alliances fall - we are closely monitoring these developments and are prepared for every scenario. We must always be stronger than our enemies," he stressed.

In an apparent reference to the possibility of a US sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, Netanyahu added, "Preserving Israel’s air superiority is a cornerstone of national security and a key element in maintaining stability in the Middle East."