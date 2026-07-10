In an exclusive report by The Wall Street Journal, published on Thursday, individuals familiar with the matter revealed that Israeli intelligence has passed fresh information to US officials detailing an updated Iranian plot targeting President Donald Trump.

If substantiated, the intelligence signals a dramatic escalation in the ongoing conflict between Washington and Tehran.

Tehran has repeatedly pledged retribution against Trump following the first-term US drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the high-ranking general who led the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

When approached for comment, the Israeli Embassy in Washington declined to elaborate, while Iran’s Mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond.

For its part, the White House directed The Wall Street Journal to statements made by the president earlier in the week.

The remarks in question were made to journalists in Ankara , Turkey, when President Trump explicitly addressed the looming threats against him.

“They want to take out the US leader - me," he said. “I’m on every list. I saw this morning, I’m on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I’ve been a little bit lucky, but that maybe doesn’t last very long."