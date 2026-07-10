Forces from the IDF's Golani Brigade, operating under the 36th Division, recently located weapons storehouses belonging to the Hezbollah terror group, during operational activity conducted in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the IDF revealed that the weapons facilities contained launchers, machine guns, explosive devices, missiles, and additional weapons belonging to Hezbollah, all of which were intended to be used against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

The soldiers destroyed the facilities and the weapons found inside them.

"The IDF will continue operating to remove any threat to its soldiers and will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians," a military statement warned.