Thousands of Vizhnitz hasidim gathered Thursday night at the Western Wall in Jerusalem for a mass prayer rally for the recovery of the movement's Rebbe (hasidic leader), Rabbi Yisrael Hager, whose recent illness has sparked deep concern among his followers.

The gathering was held at the request of the Rebbe's sons, who called on the public to come and pray for his recovery during what they described as a difficult time for the hasidic community.

The event began at around 10:45 p.m. with a communal evening prayer. Dozens of organized buses brought participants from Vizhnitz communities across Israel, including Bnei Brak, Jerusalem, Ashdod, and Elad, to the Old City of Jerusalem.

Despite the attendance of thousands of worshippers, the rally proceeded in an orderly manner in coordination with security forces and event organizers.

Following the evening prayer, Rabbi Yisrael Miller, a senior rabbinical judge and halakhic (pertaining to Jewish law -ed.) authority in the Vizhnitz community, addressed the crowd, offering words of strength and urging attendees to "tear open the gates of Heaven" in prayer for the Rebbe's health.

The gathering continued with the recitation of the fourth book of Psalms. Toward the end of the night, thousands of participants joined together in an emotional proclamation of, "Shema Yisrael," and, "Hashem Hu Ha'Elokim."

The prayers were led by the Rebbe's son, Rabbi Yaakov Mordechai Hager, together with Rabbi Yisrael Ernster, grandson of the head of the Vizhnitz Yeshiva.