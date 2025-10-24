A serious incident of grave desecration was reported Wednesday night at the historic Jewish cemetery in the town of Vyzhnytsia, Ukraine - resting place of the revered Rebbes of the Vizhnitz Hasidic dynasty.

Unknown vandals broke into the cemetery, breached the perimeter fence, and destroyed several tombstones. Local police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The desecration occurred just one day after the annual commemoration of the “Tzemach Tzadik” of Vizhnitz, which drew hundreds of visitors from around the world. The timing has further intensified the shock and outrage among Vizhnitz Hasidim globally.

Despite the damage, community representatives confirmed that the graves of the Rebbes and the adjacent hospitality structure were not harmed - likely due to the presence of security cameras at the site.

Representatives from the Hagan Hana’eh and Hachnasat Orchim organizations arrived at the scene Thursday morning and immediately filed a formal complaint with local authorities.

Rabbi Moshe Hersh Stern, chairman of Hachnasat Orchim, stated, “Despite the severity of the incident, we will not give up. Desecrating a cemetery is a grave offense, but we will do everything in our power to restore this sacred site and preserve the dignity of the departed.”

He added that repairs to the fence and restoration of the damaged gravestones will begin in the coming days. “We trust the local police to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Rabbi Stern said.

Meanwhile, community leaders are holding discussions on significantly upgrading security at the site to prevent similar attacks in the future.

The Jewish cemetery in Vyzhnytsia is a site of historical and spiritual significance, attracting thousands of visitors each year - primarily Vizhnitz Hasidim who come to pray at the graves of their spiritual leaders.