The Vizhnitzer Rebbe, leader of the Vizhnitz hasidic community, was released Wednesday from a hospital in Los Angeles, where he has been hospitalized since Purim following an operation.

Upon his release, the Vizhnitzer Rebbe arrived at a private lodging provided by one of his followers, where he will remain in the coming days for the purpose of rest and recovery.

The leadership said that in the coming days, a decision will be made as to whether he will return to Israel before the upcoming Passover holiday.

Among his followers, the atmosphere is now joyful, as they await his return to Israel in the near future. However, a final decision on the matter will be made in accordance with his medical condition and the doctors' recommendations.

"G-d's kindness has not ended, as His mercy has not ended; may G-d help us so that everything will continue to work out in the best way possible. Our leader, our rebbe, is regaining the strength that he has and will with G-d's help return to his holy home, healthy in body and with light from Above," the official announcement read.

However, the public is asked to continue praying for the recovery of Yisrael, the son of Leah Esther, among the other ill of Israel.