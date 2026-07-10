A new poll has shiwn support for Gadi Eisenkot's new "Yashar!" party outpacing support for the Likud - by one seat.

The poll, conducted for Maariv, indicated that if elections were held today, the Yashar! party would win 22 Knesset seats, closely followed by the Likud with 21.

"Together" led by former prime ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid would come in third, with 18 seats.

Among the smaller parties, the Democrats and Yisrael Beytenu would in 10 seats each, and three parties - Otzma Yehudit, Shas, and United Torah Judaism - would win eight seats each.

The Arab Hadash-Ta'al party would win six seats, and Ra'am (United Arab List) would win five seats. Smallest in the Knesset would be the Religious Zionist Party with four Knesset seats.

Divided into blocs, the center-left would win 60 seats, while the coalition parties would win 49 seats. The remaining 11 seats would be held by the Arab parties; though traditionally the Arab parties do not join any coalition, Ra'am chairman MK Mansour Abbas has made it clear that he is seeking to join the new government, in order to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.