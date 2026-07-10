An official with the Egyptian Football Association has suggested that the national team’s elimination from the 2026 World Cup was influenced by refereeing bias connected to head coach Hossam Hassan’s political activism regarding Gaza, according to a Thursday report by Israel's Channel 12 News.

Following a dramatic 3-2 defeat against Argentina, where Egypt blew a 2-0 lead, EFA board member Mustafa Abu Zahra argued that even if controversial officiating decisions were carried out in response to Hassan’s outspoken support for Gaza, the squad’s political message made the outcome worthwhile.

“Palestine is the concern of every Egyptian. If what we went through in the match was because of Hossam Hassan’s support for the Palestinian cause, then we have gained by supporting the cause and sending a message to our brothers that we stand with them," he said.

Hassan notably waved a Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flag on the pitch after his team's World Cup Round of 32 victory over Australia, saying he was dedicating the win to both the Egyptian and Palestinian people.

Video circulating on social media showed Hassan carrying the flag around the stadium as some fans chanted, "Free, free Palestine!" The footage quickly went viral.

After the defeat to Argentina, Hassan was documented confronting a fan waving an Israeli flag in the stands in Atlanta.

After the final whistle, Hassan was heading down to the dressing rooms when he spotted the fan with the Israeli flag in the stands. He attempted to lunge at him but was restrained by stadium security forces on the scene.

Hassan and his brother, who serves as his assistant, then confronted a photographer at the venue before eventually retreating to the dressing room.

Outrage over the Argentina match reached political circles in the United States as well. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani voiced support for the team's grievances, alleging that Egypt was "robbed" as a result of missed fouls and a disallowed goal overturned following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review.