Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan waved a Palestinian flag on the pitch after his team's World Cup Round of 32 victory over Australia on Friday, saying he was dedicating the win to both the Egyptian and Palestinian people.

"My heart and soul are with them," Hassan said after Egypt advanced with a 4-2 penalty shootout victory following a 1-1 draw.

Video circulating on social media showed Hassan carrying the flag around the stadium as some fans chanted, "Free, free Palestine!" The footage quickly went viral.

AP News reported that, speaking after the match, Hassan said he dedicated the victory to the "good and noble" Egyptian and Palestinian people.

The gesture drew praise in Egypt. Yahia Qalash, the former head of Egypt's Journalists' Union, described it as "the most significant scene" of the evening.

The display comes amid continued international attention on the war in Gaza, which began after Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. The conflict has prompted pro-Palestinian demonstrations in numerous countries, with several athletes also expressing solidarity.

Earlier this year, Spanish soccer star Lamine Yamal held a Palestinian flag during celebrations after his club won the Spanish league title, drawing criticism from Israel's Defense Minister.

Hassan, who is not known to be affiliated with any political movement, has long been one of Egypt's most recognizable soccer figures.

Asked about the incident, FIFA told The Associated Press that the Palestinian flag is permitted at World Cup matches.

"Flags representing all 211 FIFA Member Associations are permitted at FIFA tournaments, and supporters are welcome to display them in accordance with stadium regulations and the FIFA Stadium Code of Conduct," the governing body said.