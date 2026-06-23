The Trump administration has eased travel restrictions on Iran's national soccer team during the World Cup, allowing the squad to arrive in Seattle two days before its Group G match against Egypt on Friday, as reported by Politico.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that the team will be permitted to enter the US earlier than for its previous matches, when players and staff were allowed to arrive only within 24 hours of kickoff.

The spokesperson stressed that the overall security policy has not changed and that Iranian players and staff will still be required to leave the US on the same day their match concludes.

"The overall security measures and protocol are the same," the spokesperson said. "We remain committed to providing the safest tournament possible for players, staff, and fans alike."

The move comes as President Donald Trump seeks to advance his administration's diplomatic efforts toward Tehran, while Iranian officials have continued to criticize restrictions imposed on their delegation during the tournament.

Ahead of the competition, Iranian officials complained that members of the team's staff were denied visas and reportedly considered withdrawing from the tournament after fighting broke out between Israel and Iran. The team ultimately relocated its training base from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, Mexico, after receiving an invitation from the Mexican government.

Mohammad Reza Gilani, cultural affairs adviser at Iran's embassy in Mexico City, praised Mexico's treatment of the Iranian delegation.

"Infrastructure matters. Stadiums matter. Security also matters," Gilani said. "But history shows that great hosts are remembered for something deeper: Being able to make the world feel welcome."

Iran is currently second in Group G after opening the tournament with draws against Belgium and New Zealand. A victory over Egypt could send the team into the Round of 16, where it could potentially face the US.