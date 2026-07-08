Egypt's national soccer team manager, Hossam Hassan, confronted a fan waving an Israeli flag in the stands in Atlanta on Tuesday, following his team's World Cup defeat to Argentina.

After the final whistle, Hassan was heading down to the dressing rooms when he spotted the fan with the Israeli flag in the stands. He attempted to lunge at him but was restrained by stadium security forces on the scene.

Hassan and his brother, who serves as his assistant, then confronted a photographer at the venue before eventually retreating to the dressing room.

The incident occurred just days after Hassan waved a Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flag on the pitch after his team's World Cup Round of 32 victory over Australia, saying he was dedicating the win to both the Egyptian and Palestinian people.

"My heart and soul are with them," Hassan said after Egypt advanced with a 4-2 penalty shootout victory following a 1-1 draw.

Video circulating on social media showed Hassan carrying the flag around the stadium as some fans chanted, "Free, free Palestine!" The footage quickly went viral.

The Associated Press reported that, speaking after the match, Hassan said he dedicated the victory to the "good and noble" Egyptian and Palestinian people.

Just before Tuesday’s match against Argentina, Hassan chose to mix politics with sports during an interview, addressing his decision to wave the PLO flag by stating: "If anyone in the world hasn't felt the pain of the Palestinian people, they are not human."