The World Cup group-stage match between Iran and New Zealand in Los Angeles became a focal point for political tensions within the Iranian-American community.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the stadium, waving pre-revolution Iranian flags featuring the Lion and Sun emblem. Many protesters criticized FIFA's decision to prohibit the flags inside the venue, arguing that the symbols represent their vision of Iran rather than a political statement. Chants of “The regime’s team is not my team" echoed through the crowd, while others sang Iran’s pre-1979 national anthem.

One demonstrator stood outside the stadium wearing an improvised noose around his neck to draw attention to executions carried out in Iran. Several protesters said they do not view the national team as representing the Iranian people, but rather the country’s current government.

Inside the stadium, support for the players mixed with political chants from the stands. Iran twice came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against New Zealand. Spectators waved thousands of flags, including those of the Islamic Republic and the Lion and Sun movement.

Samaneh, an Iranian-American attending the match, said her mother remains in Iran because of documentation issues and U.S. travel restrictions. “I’m here to support Iran, not the regime," she said.

The Iranian team had already attracted attention before the tournament due to visa-related complications. Delays in securing entry permits to the United States forced the squad to relocate its training camp from Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico. Although Washington and Tehran recently reached an agreement aimed at ending hostilities between the two countries, some fans interviewed by international media argued that recent events should not be forgotten or normalized.

Meanwhile, players and several supporters rejected efforts to connect soccer with political disputes. Striker Mehdi Taremi stated that the national team represents all Iranians, both inside and outside the country, and does not engage in politics. Supporters Mostafa and Alika similarly said they preferred to focus on the match itself and distinguish the national team from the government.