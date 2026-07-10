A Delaware County man was placed in police custody Wednesday after allegedly leveling antisemitic slurs and threats of violence against Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro during a visit to a state lawmaker's office, authorities confirmed, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

The incident began on Tuesday, July 7, when the 65-year-old suspect visited the district office of State Representative Leanne Kruger to request assistance with unresolved tax issues.

According to law enforcement, while a legislative staff member was actively trying to help the man navigate his tax concerns, he began using antisemitic slurs to describe Governor Shapiro. During the outburst, police say he also communicated an explicit threat to commit arson against the governor’s official mansion.

The Pennsylvania State Police Political Violence Threat Unit launched an immediate investigation and interviewed the suspect at his residence on Wednesday. During the encounter, the suspect gave investigators conflicting details regarding the interaction at the district office.

According to the official police report, the 65-year-old acknowledged using the antisemitic epithet during the conversation. However, he claimed his remarks regarding the governor's mansion were actually meant to be sympathetic, explaining that he and his relatives were survivors of a prior arson attack.

The suspect was taken into custody and faces multiple criminal counts, including terroristic threats with intention to terrorize another, ethnic intimidation, harassment, disorderly conduct through obscene language or gestures, and threatening unlawful harm to influence, according to NBC 10.

A judge set Franklin’s bail at $100,000. He is currently being held at the Delaware County Prison pending further legal proceedings.

Shapiro’s home in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was set on fire in April of 2025. The incident occurred just hours after the Shapiro family hosted a Passover dinner at the state-owned residence. Governor Shapiro, his wife Lori, their four children, two dogs, and another visiting family were forced to evacuate the home, which sustained significant damage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The suspect in the case confessed to harboring intense animosity toward Governor Shapiro. He told investigators he would have attacked the governor with a hammer if given the opportunity and acknowledged he was aware people might have been inside the home at the time of the arson.