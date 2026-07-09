Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Thursday evening at the graduation ceremony of Air Force Flight Course 192, addressing regional security threats, the campaign against Iran, and the importance of preserving Israel’s air superiority.

"The skies of the Middle East have witnessed unprecedented activity over the past year - particularly the two successful operations we launched against Iran," Netanyahu said. "Had we not acted, Iran would have armed itself with nuclear weapons. The Iranian terror regime suffered a severe blow, and our policy is clear: with or without an agreement, Iran will not possess nuclear weapons."

Turning to recent regional developments, Netanyahu said, "The war is not over. Alongside the old challenges, new challenges are emerging. Alliances rise and alliances fall - we are closely monitoring these developments and are prepared for every scenario. We must always be stronger than our enemies."

In an apparent reference to the possibility of a US sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, Netanyahu stressed: "Preserving Israel’s air superiority is a cornerstone of national security and a key element in maintaining stability in the Middle East."

Netanyahu’s comments were viewed as a reference to recent regional developments, particularly Turkey’s growing influence and reports that the United States may approve the sale of F-35 aircraft to Ankara. Against this backdrop, the prime minister emphasized the need to preserve Israel’s air superiority, stating that Israel must remain "stronger than its enemies."

Defense Minister Israel Katz also addressed the possibility of renewed fighting with Iran, continued IDF operations on multiple fronts, and the missions awaiting the graduates of the course.

Opening his remarks, Katz recalled his speech at last year’s Air Force graduation ceremony. "Exactly one year ago, at the conclusion of Flight Course 190, I said that this ceremony sends a direct message to the dictator Khamenei and the group of Iranian ayatollahs - that Israel’s long arm will reach you in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, and anywhere from which you try to threaten and harm Israel."

He continued: "About four months ago, we returned to operate in Iranian airspace, eliminated many senior regime officials, and in the historic opening strike of Operation 'Roaring Lion,' eliminated Khamenei the father and severely wounded Khamenei the son."

Katz delivered another warning to Iran, saying: "Today as well, I want to begin my remarks with a message to the Iranian regime and all those who seek our harm: The State of Israel is stronger, more determined, and more powerful than ever."

The defense minister stressed that Israel is prepared for the possibility of renewed fighting. "The IDF is ready and prepared to resume the campaign, achieve renewed air superiority, and carry out a blue-and-white strike in Iran to eliminate threats - even for a third time. If we need to return, we will return, and with even greater force."

Katz added: "The IDF is currently deployed in security zones in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria and will not withdraw from them. It is our right and duty to protect the residents of the Galilee and the citizens of Israel from jihadist enemies seeking to destroy the State of Israel."

Addressing the commemoration of fallen soldiers, Katz said: "All our achievements on the battlefield, in the diplomatic arena, and in the struggle for Israel’s security and future were made possible by the courage, bravery, and sacrifice of IDF soldiers and security personnel, and by the fallen throughout the generations who gave their lives for the revival of the Jewish people in their homeland and for the defense of the State of Israel."

He added: "Thousands of years from now, our people will remember the warriors of Israel who fell defending the homeland - their courage, their spirit, and the price they paid to ensure the existence, security, and future of the State of Israel."

Katz concluded his remarks by addressing the new graduates: "Graduates of Course 192, I have a feeling you will have no difficulty accumulating flight hours in the coming years."