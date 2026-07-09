Relations between Jerusalem and Washington alongside regional security tensions took center stage in an interview given by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to journalist Sharon Gal.

Netanyahu dismissed claims regarding the nature of US President Donald Trump’s actions, clarifying that the president is not acting contrary to his statements. "He looks after America's interests, and I look after Israel's interests - and I am not ashamed to speak my mind," the prime minister said.

Netanyahu elaborated on diplomatic matters raised during joint discussions, noting that when he holds specific positions regarding Turkey and the conduct of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he presents them directly. He added that this also applies to the broader security situation across the northern border, noting in reference to the security zone in southern Lebanon: "We must protect the region."

The prime minister stressed the dialogue between him and the US president is conducted with complete openness. Emphasizing his deep appreciation for American policy, Netanyahu stated, "Even if there are disagreements on certain matters, I greatly appreciate his support. I do not think there has ever been a president so supportive of Israel in our history."

Regarding recent events and rising tensions in the Persian Gulf region, Netanyahu explained that at this stage, it is still too early to determine which direction developments on the ground will lead.

However, he noted that the US administration's responses reflect the reality regarding Tehran: "It shows he has immense frustration over the fact that the Iranians are playing for time - that is what they are doing - and he understands that."

Referring to the country's level of readiness for the outcomes of the regional conflict, the prime minister concluded, "We are prepared for any scenario."

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