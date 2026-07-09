Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted that he already has a potential successor in mind but declined to reveal the person's identity or say when he plans to step aside.

Speaking in an interview with Sharon Gal, Netanyahu was asked whether there was someone he would trust to "hand the keys to the country" before retiring from politics. "I hope so," he replied, before adding, "Yes, I think there is."

When Gal asked whether he was grooming that individual for leadership, Netanyahu smiled and responded, "How do you know it's the same person and not a woman? You've already narrowed it down. The answer is yes." Pressed on whether such a transition could happen after his next term, Netanyahu said, "I don't want to set a timeline."

The prime minister also discussed Israel's relationship with the United States, rejecting claims that President Donald Trump has acted inconsistently toward Israel. "He takes care of America's interests, and I take care of Israel's interests, and I'm not ashamed to say what I think," Netanyahu said. He added that he presents Israel's positions, including on Turkey, directly to the American president and described their conversations as candid and open.

Netanyahu praised Trump's support for Israel, saying, "Even if there are disagreements on certain matters, I greatly appreciate his stand. I don't think there has been any president like this in our history who has supported Israel."

Addressing rising tensions in the Persian Gulf, Netanyahu said it was too early to predict how events would unfold but argued that Washington recognizes Iran's strategy of delaying negotiations. "It shows that he is extremely frustrated by the fact that the Iranians are buying time, this is what they do, and he understands that. We are prepared for every scenario."